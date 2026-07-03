Report shows progress on strengthening governance of health and social care

A progress report on how the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is strengthening and simplifying its relationship with Manx Care has been published ahead of the July 2026 sitting of Tynwald.

The report sets out the work undertaken since Members unanimously supported the Department’s recommendation to follow option 3 in the Mersey Internal Audit Agency (MIAA) review in February 2026.

Achievements since then include developing a detailed draft implementation plan, progressing the Financial Recovery Programme and securing external professional support for a review of DHSC's capability and capacity.

Proposals have also been brought forward to restructure the DHSC Board and bring together representatives from across the whole health and social care system, including Public Health and Manx Care.

Over the summer, the Department will undertake a structured engagement programme with those involved in the original MIAA review and other key stakeholders. This will involve establishing workshops and groups designed to test the draft implementation plan and ensure proposals are realistic and deliverable.

The DHSC will return to Tynwald in December 2026 with refined proposals, engagement feedback and an updated implementation plan.

Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK said:

‘The Department is focused on laying the foundations for meaningful and lasting reform across our health and social care system. Good progress has been made to date and it’s vital that we maintain momentum. ‘By working with our partners and stakeholders, we can create a more joined-up and resilient system that is better equipped to meet the needs of our Island both now and in the future.’

The Governance Review – progress report can be viewed and downloaded from the Tynwald Register of Business.