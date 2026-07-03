Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.
- 007850V GOLDEN GROUP LIMITED
- 010606V FIVE JUBILEE PIAZZA LIMITED
- 010607V SIX JUBILEE PIAZZA LIMITED
- 018093V Care Developments (Oswestry) Limited
- 021486V Riverman Limited
- 021588V Pacific Corp Limited
This 3 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.