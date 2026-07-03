Application for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

007850V GOLDEN GROUP LIMITED

010606V FIVE JUBILEE PIAZZA LIMITED

010607V SIX JUBILEE PIAZZA LIMITED

018093V Care Developments (Oswestry) Limited

021486V Riverman Limited

021588V Pacific Corp Limited

This 3 July 2026 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.