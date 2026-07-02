Survey to help shape how Government communicates with young people

Young people aged 16 to 30 are being invited to take part in a survey to help the Isle of Man Government better understand how it can communicate and engage with them more effectively.

The survey will gather feedback on how young people receive information, engage with Government and public services, and would like to be consulted on issues that affect their lives.

Topics include awareness of Government services, preferred sources of news and information, and current levels of engagement with politics and public affairs on the Island.

The findings will be used to produce recommendations for improving how Government communicates and engages with our community. Feedback will help shape future communication and engagement activity, making it easier for young people to access information, have their voices heard and contribute to decisions that affect them.

Leading the project is Gavin Davidson-Worsley, a journalism and communications undergraduate at Cardiff University and participant in the Isle of Man Government STEP programme that provides students with eight weeks’ project and work experience over the summer. He said:

‘Young people are directly affected by Government decisions but can sometimes feel disconnected from how those decisions are communicated. By taking part in the survey, they can help shape how Government engages with their generation in the future. ‘If you fit the target age range, please get involved. If you don’t but know someone who does, please encourage them to take a look. We really look forward to hearing from as many people as possible.'

The survey is available online and is being promoted through the Island's secondary schools, University College Isle of Man (UCM) and youth focus groups.

The questionnaire takes between 5 and 10 minutes to complete. Young people can access the survey through links shared via their school or UCM email accounts, or by visiting The Isle of Man Youth Survey.

The survey closes at midnight on Thursday 23 July 2026.