Public audit reform report published prior to July Tynwald

A report exploring public audit reform and the role of the Tynwald Auditor General (TAG) has been published prior to being laid before the July 2026 sitting of Tynwald.

Announced by Treasury Minister Chris Thomas MHK during the March 2026 Tynwald sitting, Public Audit Reform – Tynwald Report has been prepared by Treasury in light of recommendations made by the TAG in the 2024 report Public Audit in the Isle of Man. It also builds on a Tynwald debate in July 2025 around the TAG’s recommendations and on a six-week public consultation exercise, which closed in January 2026.

Rather than proposing specific legislative solutions, the report is structured as a discussion paper — setting out legal, practical and resource considerations — and concludes with a series of policy questions that need to be answered before legislation can be developed.

Minister Thomas said: