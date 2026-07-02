Domestic abuse conference brings agencies together

A conference that brought together frontline professionals from across the Isle of Man to strengthen the response to domestic abuse has been hailed as an important step in promoting greater awareness, partnership working and early intervention.

The Domestic Abuse Conference took place on 29 June and was organised by the Domestic Abuse Forum. Representatives from a wide range of agencies attending.

The Forum, chaired by Victim Support Chief Executive Officer Lorna Trevethan, is a working group of the Community Safety Partnership and plays a key role in coordinating multi-agency activity to tackle domestic abuse across the Island.

The event was opened by the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, who thanked partners for their continuing commitment.

‘Understanding the lived reality of abuse, particularly coercive and controlling behaviour, is essential if we are to respond effectively and proportionately,’ she said.

The conference was aimed at professionals working on the frontline, with a focus on:

Recognising the signs of domestic abuse





Understanding different forms of abuse, including coercive control and financial abuse





Strengthening awareness of how agencies work together to support victims

Delegates participated in a series of six workshops, covering:

The work of the Constabulary’s Protecting Vulnerable People Team

Financial abuse and support services

Coercive control and behaviour change programmes

Education and children’s safeguarding services

The impact of addiction on families

Adult safeguarding, including elder abuse

The day prompted wide-ranging discussion, with delegates engaging actively, asking questions and sharing experiences from their respective roles.

The conference reflected that collaborative approach, bringing together Government, statutory services and third sector organisations to improve outcomes for victims and families.

The Minister emphasised that while the Isle of Man is widely recognised as a safe place in which to live, domestic abuse remains a complex and often hidden issue.

She said:

‘Domestic abuse is rarely a single incident,’ ‘It is more often a pattern of behaviour that escalates over time… the impact is deep and long-lasting, with consequences for both mental and physical health and enduring trauma’.

She highlighted that abuse could take many forms, including:

Physical violence

Emotional and psychological harm

Economic control

The Minister also outlined steps already taken to strengthen protections for victims, including:

New offences covering intimate image abuse and deepfakes

Strengthened harassment legislation

Introduction of offences relating to strangulation

The Domestic Abuse Act, enabling protection notices and orders

She said:

‘There is, of course, much more to do, but we are making progress, working in partnership with other stakeholders across Government and the third sector’.

The conference included a call for continued collaboration, with the Minister encouraging attendees to build on the day’s discussions.

She said:

‘I encourage you to use today to share learning and strengthen the partnerships that underpin our response’.

The event forms part of continuing work to improve awareness, strengthen professional practice and ensure that victims of domestic abuse receive coordinated, effective and timely support across the Isle of Man.

The Domestic Abuse Forum’s main responsibilities include:

Overseeing implementation of the Multi-Agency Domestic Abuse Plan and ensuring key actions and objectives are delivered





Supporting development of the Island's Domestic Abuse Strategy and wider policy framework





Monitoring the effectiveness of the Domestic Abuse Act 2020 and reviewing domestic abuse legislation and services to identify areas for improvement





Providing independent oversight of domestic abuse services, performance and progress across agencies





Bringing together Government departments, statutory bodies and third-sector organisations to develop a coordinated approach to domestic abuse





Promoting training for frontline professionals so they can identify domestic abuse early and provide appropriate support





Encouraging routine enquiry about domestic abuse within services and increasing confidence among professionals to address it





Supporting prevention and early intervention work, particularly through education and awareness programmes for young people





Developing pathways and guidance for victims, including signposting to support services and ensuring victims are heard, protected and supported





Monitoring agreed workstreams, targets and timescales, and holding partner agencies accountable for delivering actions





Facilitating communication and information-sharing between partner organisations to improve collaboration and service delivery





Reporting to the Community Safety Partnership, providing updates, action logs and recommendations on domestic abuse-related issues

You can report domestic abuse to the police via the non-emergency number +44 1624 631212 or use 999 if you are in immediate danger.

Victim Support Isle of Man provides free, confidential support to anyone affected by crime, including domestic and elder abuse.

Help from Victim Support is available on +44 1624 679950 or email enquiries@victimsupport.im

There is more information on the Victim Support website and on gov.im

The Isle of Man Constabulary’s website provides more guidance.