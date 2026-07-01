Etio's second annual overview charts continued progress in educational settings

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture has welcomed the publication of Etio's second annual overview, which provides an independent evaluation of education across the Isle of Man.

The overview identifies a number of significant strengths, highlighting a consistent commitment to supporting all learners, while setting out clear priorities for continued improvement. It is based on external validation visits to 14 schools and three education services between January and October 2025.

Key strengths highlighted include strong, positive relationships between staff and pupils, who feel known, valued and safe in their schools. Schools and services are also recognised for their inclusive approach, ensuring all learners, including those needing additional support, can fully take part in school life.

Learners are benefiting from a wide range of experiences both in and out of the classroom, helping them grow in confidence and engage with their communities.

The overview also identifies four areas for further development making sure learning is well planned and structured; improving how assessment information is used to inform teaching and learning; adapting teaching to ensure all learners are supported; and continuing to develop leadership at all levels to build capacity, strengthen collaboration and sustain improvement.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

'This second overview reflects our ongoing commitment to improving education in the Isle of Man. We are pleased to see the progress made over the last 12 months and remain focused on building on these strengths by working closely with schools, leaders and staff to ensure every child is supported to thrive.'

DESC will discuss the findings with school leaders, staff and key partners and agree next steps. The full overview is available on the DESC website.