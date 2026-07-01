Employment (Amendment) Act 2026 receives Royal Assent

The Employment (Amendment) Act 2026 has received Royal Assent, enabling the Department for Enterprise to progress the introduction of new statutory rights for Neonatal Care Leave and Carer’s Leave.

Neonatal Care Leave will provide additional parental leave for parents whose child spends time in neonatal intensive care, with entitlement linked to the duration of care. Carer’s Leave will establish a new statutory leave framework to support employees with caring responsibilities, tailored to those on the Isle of Man

The Act also allows the Department to further broaden entitlement to Parental Bereavement Leave.

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘With Royal Assent now granted to the Employment (Amendment) Act 2026, the Isle of Man has taken another important step in ensuring our employment framework continues to reflect the realities faced by working families, parents and carers. ‘These new powers will allow us to introduce practical and compassionate rights for those who need support at some of the most challenging moments in family life, whether that is caring for a new-born child receiving neonatal care or balancing employment alongside wider caring responsibilities. ‘Throughout this administration, the Department has worked to deliver meaningful reforms to employment legislation particularly around family leave rights, strengthening protections for workers while maintaining a balanced and proportionate framework for employers. ‘This legislation is another important part of that programme and supports our ambition to ensure the Isle of Man remains an attractive, secure and supportive place to live, work and raise a family.’

The Department will continue to work with stakeholders as the detailed regulations are developed, ensuring the framework for Neonatal Care Leave and Carer’s Leave is practical, proportionate and balanced for employees and employers. It is hoped that regulations will be brought forward early in the next administration.

Further information on employment rights and legislative progress can be found on the Employment rights page.