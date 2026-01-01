Latest update shows significant progress made on Securing Our Island

A major update on the Securing Our Island Strategy has been published, highlighting the progress made in strengthening our border security, disrupting organised crime and protecting the public.

The three key aims of the Strategy are to bring in changes to better Protect, Prevent and Pursue, with focus on immigration, borders and policing.

Among the key achievements is the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisationscheme for visitors from outside the Common Travel Area (‘CTA’ - the Isle of Man, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands), providing an additional layer of screening before travellers arrive on the Island.

It also highlights work which is still ongoing like the recent consultation on the introduction of ID requirements to travel with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPCo). The Department of Home Affairs will now use those results to inform conversations with the IOMSPCo on the next steps, with updates following as the project progresses.

The update also details the immigration reforms which have been brought in to reduce opportunities for abuse of the system. These include closing the Tier 1 (Investor) and Seasonal Worker routes to new applicants, increasing salary thresholds and legislation change to restrict who can provide immigration advice.

The Sequential Labour Market Test has also been implemented, which requires employers to recruit locally or within the CTA before looking overseas.

Significant progress has also been made in strengthening border enforcement. Ports policing transferred to the Isle of Man Constabulary in February 2025, and enhanced policing, Customs activity and the use of detector dogs at ports have contributed to approximately £1.1 million worth of drugs and £250,000 in cash being seized during 2025/26. A further £500,000 worth of illicit drugs were recovered through postal and freight operations.

The Strategy update also confirms that legislation enabling Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is now in place, with full deployment at ports expected shortly. Work has continued to improve intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation with partners including the National Crime Agency, UK police forces and the Garda in Ireland.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: