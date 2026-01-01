World’s largest working water wheel set for protection

The World's largest working water wheel is being considered for special protection in the Isle of Man.

The Great Laxey Wheel, also known as Lady Isabella, is one of the island’s most iconic landmarks with its striking red wheel measuring more than 22 metres across.

It was designed by Robert Casement to pump water from the Great Laxey Mines and completed in 1854. Having been lovingly restored in recent years, it stands as a remarkable feat of industrial engineering and a symbol of the Island's mining heritage.

The wheel is one of nine Manx landmarks put forward for formal protection by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), alongside a former railway station, a remote island farmstead now used as a bird observatory, and a beachside cottage.

Proposal to Register Notices (PRNs) have been issued to:

Foxdale Heritage Centre (former Railway Station)

Leece Museum, Peel

Ward Library, Peel

Great Laxey Wheel

Knockuskey Cottage, Niarbyl Bay

Grove Museum, Ramsey

Calf of Man Bird Observatory

Church Farm, Cregneash

Karran's Farmstead, Cregneash

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

'Registration plays an important role in preserving the character of our communities, and I'd encourage anyone with an interest to take part in the consultation. These proposals reflect the depth and diversity of the Island's built heritage, from the engineering legacy of our historic industries to the quiet continuity of our farming landscapes.'

Together the proposed buildings span more than three centuries of mining, civic and farming heritage. If registered, they’ll be legally protected from demolition or alteration.

The notices kick start a four-week consultation period during which people can share their views and provide additional information relevant proposed registrations.

Read more information about Registered Buildings, or email buildingconservation@gov.im.