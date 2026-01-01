Census officers to visit homes which have not returned forms

Visits from census field officers around the Island are underway to support householders who have not submitted their census form.

It is a legal requirement for each household to submit a completed form. Visits from officers will provide the help and advice a householder may need while they complete and return their form at home.

Visits will take place during weekday evenings before 8pm and during the day at weekends. All census field officers are public servants, can produce official identification, and will provide all support needed on the doorstep.

To date, 91 per cent of census forms have been completed, providing vital insight into the Isle of Man’s population and communities, and helping to inform decisions about key services such as health care, education, housing, and transport.

Forms can also be completed online – each household letter from the Census Office in April explains how to complete the form securely, online, using the Census 2026 website with a phone, tablet, or computer.

They can also be returned on paper, by phone, or in person with a census officer at the Census Office in Douglas.