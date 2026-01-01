Statement on the passing of John Wannenburgh, Member of the House of Keys

It is with great sadness the Isle of Man Government acknowledges the untimely passing of John Wannenburgh, Member of the House of Keys.

Chief Minister Hon. Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

‘John’s passing is a significant loss to our Island. He served the people of the Isle of Man with commitment, integrity and a genuine sense of public duty. ‘He was widely respected for his contribution to public life, particularly as member for Douglas North where he worked as a steadfast advocate for his constituents. John always listened, offered support and worked to improve the lives of those he served. In his role as Department Member within both the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, I know Ministers and colleagues alike valued his scrutiny and insight. ‘John also served the Isle of Man as Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority from 2023. He was a formidable Chair and a strong advocate for progress towards the Island’s renewable energy ambitions, helping to drive forward policies within the Authority to support those objectives. ‘On behalf of the Council of Ministers and people across the Island, I extend my deepest condolences to John’s family, friends, colleagues and to all those whose lives he touched.’

Minister for the Department of Justice and Home Affairs Hon. Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said:

‘Everyone in the Department is deeply saddened by the news of John's untimely passing. ‘John served as member for the Department of Home Affairs with responsibility for the Fire and Rescue Service since 2021. During his time with the Department, John was a diligent and loyal member. He took his role seriously, while also bringing humour and light, and was respected by everyone with whom he worked. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with John's wife, Lisa, and his family.’

Adrian Dobbins, Executive Director of Manx Utilities said:

‘Manx Utilities is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our Chair, John Wannenburgh MHK. On behalf of the Board, management and all employees, we extend our sincere condolences to John's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. ‘John provided outstanding leadership and guidance to the organisation as Chair, bringing a strong commitment to public service and helping to shape the strategic direction of Manx Utilities. His wisdom, dedication and valued contribution to the Board will be greatly missed, and he will be remembered with both respect and gratitude.’

Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, Hon. Clare Barber MHK has expressed her deepest condolences to Mr Wannenburgh family and friends:

‘Whilst John was a member for the Department for just a short time, he made a positive impact to all who worked with him and I am immensely grateful to him for all his support. ‘I’ve had the privilege of knowing John as a colleague, friend and all-round incredible person. From events at the sporting and dining club, to working together in DEFA and sitting together for the past five years on the back row. He will be hugely missed, and my thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched.’

John Wannenburgh MHK Parliamentary career

John was first elected as an MHK in 2021, and he held a number of positions, including his roles as Department Member for the Department of Home Affairs and for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, and Member of the Economic Policy Review Committee. John was also Alternate Member to serve on the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly since 2021.

A member of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Isle of Man Branch since 2021, since 2024 John contributed to the BIMR Digital Transformation & E-Parliament working group.

John was Chair of the Manx Utilities Authority from 2023 to date and Chair of the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading between 2021 and 2023.