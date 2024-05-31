Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

003007V TMD (IOM) UNLIMITED

007577V PRIDEFIELD LIMITED

012091V SPECIALITY RETAIL ASSISTANCE LTD

012739V XENTRIC LIMITED

012823V PINK ROCKS LIMITED

016993V MIDAS GROUP LIMITED

019148V Gennaker Holdings Limited

019277V Vista Services Limited

020149V Darwin Partners Limited

020917V Ishtar Isle of Man Limited

This 31 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.