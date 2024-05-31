Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 003007V TMD (IOM) UNLIMITED
- 007577V PRIDEFIELD LIMITED
- 012091V SPECIALITY RETAIL ASSISTANCE LTD
- 012739V XENTRIC LIMITED
- 012823V PINK ROCKS LIMITED
- 016993V MIDAS GROUP LIMITED
- 019148V Gennaker Holdings Limited
- 019277V Vista Services Limited
- 020149V Darwin Partners Limited
- 020917V Ishtar Isle of Man Limited
This 31 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.