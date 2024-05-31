Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

115081C CRANWAY LIMITED

133363C SEAVIEW HOLDING LIMITED

132697C EMPIRE (IOM) LIMITED

134460C Club 88 Limited

135431C Dynasty Digital Limited

135536C Dynasty Technology Limited

075444C Wallmart Limited

133100C MAAN81 LIMITED

135367C The World Maritime Initiative Limited

082749C Charterhouse Enterprises Limited

124294C THREE MOON (UK) LIMITED

131119C AVONFIELD LIMITED

136380C SmileCraft Dental Limited

136366C The Umbrella Consultant Limited

103375C Cazgames Limited

135568C PAVWHARF Company Limited

136300C Gorter Company Limited

135841C Aquitania Company Limited

122378C WOODGLEN PROPERTY LIMITED

100044C QUARRYBANK TRADING LIMITED

131389C Nokomis Limited

This 31 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.