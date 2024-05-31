Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 115081C CRANWAY LIMITED
- 133363C SEAVIEW HOLDING LIMITED
- 132697C EMPIRE (IOM) LIMITED
- 134460C Club 88 Limited
- 135431C Dynasty Digital Limited
- 135536C Dynasty Technology Limited
- 075444C Wallmart Limited
- 133100C MAAN81 LIMITED
- 135367C The World Maritime Initiative Limited
- 082749C Charterhouse Enterprises Limited
- 124294C THREE MOON (UK) LIMITED
- 131119C AVONFIELD LIMITED
- 136380C SmileCraft Dental Limited
- 136366C The Umbrella Consultant Limited
- 103375C Cazgames Limited
- 135568C PAVWHARF Company Limited
- 136300C Gorter Company Limited
- 135841C Aquitania Company Limited
- 122378C WOODGLEN PROPERTY LIMITED
- 100044C QUARRYBANK TRADING LIMITED
- 131389C Nokomis Limited
This 31 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.