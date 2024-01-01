MCALS community drop-ins are coming back in June!

Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) are returning to the community to host drop-in sessions following a temporary break.

A total of five volunteers were successfully recruited last month during the MCALS Volunteer Event which took place at the MCALS base at Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s Site, enabling the full service to be reinstated.

The community hubs will be back in action from mid-June! These drop-ins are a confidential service where everybody is welcome to discuss any health and social care queries, receive guidance and provide feedback about your experiences.

The dates and venues for these drop-in sessions are as follows:

11 June – Peel Charity Shop from 11am to 1pm





13 June - Ramsey Town Hall from 11am to 1pm





18 June – Onchan Library from 11am to 1pm





21 June - Crossroads Community Hub Tynwald Street from 10am to 12 noon





24 June – Castletown Civic Centre from 11am to 1pm





27 June – Jurby Community Centre from 10am to 12 noon





– Jurby Community Centre from 10am to 12 noon 28 June – Douglas HBN Library from 10am to 12 noon

Furthermore, MCALS will be launching their Quiet Room in mid-July, to offer collaborative sessions alongside third sector partners to help and support people in a joined up way to ensure they receive care in the right place at the right time.

