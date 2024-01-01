MCALS community drop-ins are coming back in June!

Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) are returning to the community to host drop-in sessions following a temporary break.
A total of five volunteers were successfully recruited last month during the MCALS Volunteer Event which took place at the MCALS base at Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s Site, enabling the full service to be reinstated.
The community hubs will be back in action from mid-June! These drop-ins are a confidential service where everybody is welcome to discuss any health and social care queries, receive guidance and provide feedback about your experiences.
The dates and venues for these drop-in sessions are as follows:
- 11 June – Peel Charity Shop from 11am to 1pm
- 13 June - Ramsey Town Hall from 11am to 1pm
- 18 June – Onchan Library from 11am to 1pm
- 21 June - Crossroads Community Hub Tynwald Street from 10am to 12 noon
- 24 June – Castletown Civic Centre from 11am to 1pm
- 27 June – Jurby Community Centre from 10am to 12 noon
- 28 June – Douglas HBN Library from 10am to 12 noon
Furthermore, MCALS will be launching their Quiet Room in mid-July, to offer collaborative sessions alongside third sector partners to help and support people in a joined up way to ensure they receive care in the right place at the right time.
Experience and Engagement Lead, Karen Maddox commented:
'I am thrilled that MCALS are able to go back into the wider community again and reach those people across all areas of the Island. We understand that some of those people who need help find it easier having a friendly face to speak to direct, so this is especially important to have our community option available.
'I am very pleased that we have five new volunteers joining our team and I am grateful to those and our long-standing volunteers, Neil and Roy, for donating their time to help our Island’s community.
'Our service is completely confidential and we take all feedback and questions seriously. If we are unable to answer your query there and then at a drop-in, we will take details and get back to you.'