Isle of Man to commemorate D-Day with special events

A series of special events will be held as the Isle of Man joins the Allied nations in commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day on 6 June 2024.

A service of reflection, organised by the Royal British Legion, will be held at St John’s Church, and led by Archdeacon the Venerable Irene Cowell.

A ceremony will take place at the War Memorial in St John’s where a ceremonial beacon will be lit at 9:15pm. It is part of a network of beacon lighting events taking place across the UK and Allied nations. His Excellency and Lady Lorimer, the President of Tynwald and the Chief Minister, will lay wreaths at the ceremony.



Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster and organiser of the national beacon lighting initiative, said:

“The light from the flames from the lamps and the beacons will represent the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war, with the lamp providing a very simple, safe, unique and cost-effective way of taking part in this important 80th anniversary occasion.”

Key landmarks such as Douglas Promenade, the Tower of Refuge, the Legislative Buildings (“the Wedding Cake”), Imperial Buildings and Ramsey Swing Bridge will also be lit in red, adding to the visual tribute across the island.

The Isle of Man’s participation in the D-Day 80 commemorations aligns with the national effort to remember and honour the sacrifices made by allied forces on 6 June 1944.

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

“The Isle of Man is proud to join the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. This significant event allows us to honour the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought and reflect our deep respect and gratitude.”

More information can be found on the Government D-Day website.

Details about the national events and beacon lighting can be found at the D-Day Beacons website.

