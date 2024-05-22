Financial Sanctions: Somalia

This news release is issued to publicise the correction of three entries under the Somalia sanctions regime.

The Somalia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations”', which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade and immigration sanctions for the purpose of giving effect to the Island’s obligations under United Nations Security Council Resolutions 733 (1992), 1844 (2008), 2036 (2012), 2498 (2019), 2551 (2020) aimed at promoting the peace, stability and security of Somalia.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Trade

Immigration

On 30 May 2024, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Corrections

Three entries have been corrected on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individuals

ABDIKADIR, Abdikadir Mohamed

DOB: --/--/1985. POB: Somalia Low quality a.k.a: (1) ABDUKADIR (2) ABDUKADIR, Abdukadir, Mohamed (3) ABDULKADIR (4) ABDULKADIR, Abdulkadir, Mohamed (5) IKRIMA Nationality: (1) Somalia (2) Kenya Address: Somalia Position: Senior AlShabaab leader Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SOM0025 (UN Ref): SOi.023. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26(b) of resolution 2662 (2022): (i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab and (iii) recruiting for, or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al-Shabaab or any cell, affiliate, splinter group or derivative thereof. (Gender): Male Listed on: [21/05/2024] 22/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/05/2024 Last Updated: [22/05/2024] 30/05/2024 Group ID: 16500.



MIRE, Mohamed Mohamud

DOB: (1) --/--/1962 (2) --/--/1960 (3) --/--/1955 POB: Kismayo, Somalia Low quality a.k.a: MIRE, Mohamed Nationality: Somalia Address: (1) Qunyo Barrow, Somalia (2) Jilib, Somalia Position: (1) Previously in charge of Zakat (2) Member of Shura of Al-Shabaab Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SOM0026 (UN Ref): SOi.024. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26 of resolution 2662 (2022): (a) having engaged in, or provided support for, acts that threatened the peace, security or stability of Somalia, including acts that threatened the peace and reconciliation process in Somalia, or threatened the Federal Government of Somalia or ATMIS by force; and (b)(i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab. (Gender): Male Listed on: [21/05/2024] 22/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/05/2024 Last Updated: [22/05/2024] 30/05/2024 Group ID: 16502.



MOHAMED, Mohamed Omar Title: Wali

DOB: --/--/1976. POB: Taflow Village, Berdaale District, Bay Region, Somalia Good quality a.k.a: (1) HAJI, Mohamed, Omar (2) MA’ALIN, Mohamed, Omar (3) OMAR, Mohamed, Haji (4) UMUROW, Ma’d Low quality a.k.a: MO’ALIN Nationality: Somalia Address: (1) Buur Hakaba District, Bay Region, Somalia (2) Diinsor District, Bay Region, Somalia Position: Leader (Wali) of the Al-Shabaab group in Diinsor Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SOM0027 (UN Ref): SOi.025. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26(b) of resolution 2662 (2022): (i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab; and (iii) recruiting for, or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al-Shabaab or any cell, affiliate, splinter group or derivative thereof. (Gender): Male Listed on: [21/05/2024] 22/05/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 22/05/2024 Last Updated: [22/05/2024] 30/05/2024 Group ID: 16501.

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Al-Shabaab can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

The updated version of the UN Committee’s Sanctions List may be found online.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Somalia and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.