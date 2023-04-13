Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Russia sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade, aircraft, shipping and immigration sanctions for the purposes of encouraging Russia to cease actions which destabilise Ukraine, or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Other financial and investment restrictions

Trade

Immigration

Aircraft

Ships

On 30 May 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

The following entry has been amended on the Consolidated List and is still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

EVTUSHENKOVA, Tatiana Vladimirovna

DOB: 08/05/1976. POB: Moscow, Russia a.k.a: (1) EVTUSHENKOVA, Tatyana, Vladimirovna (2) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Tatiana, Vladimirovna (3) YEVTUSHENKOVA, Tatyana, Vladimirovna Nationality: (1) Russia (2) Luxembourg (3) United Kingdom Passport Number: 726487581 Passport Details: Expiry 8 August 2023 National Identification Number: RJ9305931 National Identification Details: BRP Card, Expiry 31 December 2024 Address: London, United Kingdom. Position: (1) Director, Redline Capital UK (2) Member of the Board of Directors, Redline Capital Management Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1822. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 11/04/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Tatiana Evtushenkova is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: Tatiana Evtushenkova is (1) is acting on behalf of or at the direction of Vladimir Evtushenkov and (2) is associated with Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is a prominent Russian Businessman. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia.] Tatiana Evtushenkova is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: Tatiana Evtushenkova is (1) is acting on behalf of Vladimir Evtushenkov and (2) is associated with Vladimir Evtushenkov. Vladimir Evtushenkov is a prominent Russian Businessman. Vladimir Evtushenkov is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by virtue of his ownership of Sistema JSFC, a conglomerate which has business interests in the Russian energy and information, communications and digital technologies sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (Gender): Female Listed on: 12/04/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 11/04/2023 Last Updated: [13/04/2023] 30/05/2024 Group ID: 15880.

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Russia and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.