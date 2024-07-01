Final steps before modernised Adoption law ‘switched on’

The ground-breaking Adoption Act 2021 could be ‘switched on’ if regulations are approved at the June sitting of Tynwald.

If they are approved, the Adoption Act 2021 will come into force on 1 July 2024.

The nine sets of regulations, six which require Tynwald approval and three which are laid only, cover the underlying detail that was not part of the main act.

The regulations set out how the Islands Adoption agency should function, what adopter and adoption records should be kept, and make it a requirement for funding to be made available to assist with wellbeing support for adopted children.

Once ‘switched on’, the Islands modernised adoption law will simplify the process for vulnerable children and prospective adoptive families by streamlining the application process, enhancing accessibility and reducing delays for families.

It will also bring the Island’s legislation in line with England and Wales. Placements between the jurisdictions are fairly frequent this will help make the process smoother.

A central part of the new law is ensuring that children's views, where practicable, are taken into account at every stage of the process.

Some other key changes mean that cohabiting couples will be able to apply jointly for an adoption order, previously this was restricted married couples.

Checking the suitability of someone to adopt will also be streamlined with the introduction of a new 2 stage adoption process, reducing the time a child is waiting in the care of the Department to be adopted.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said:

‘I believe that these regulations, and the modernised Adoption Act, will have a hugely positive impact on families on the Isle of Man. These reforms are essential to reduce delays, enhance accessibility for prospective adoptive parents, and strengthen safeguards for adopted children. Importantly they also place those adopted at the centre of the process, to ensure the child’s welfare is at the forefront of every decision taken by an adoption agency or court. I hope that my colleagues in Tynwald will approve these final sets of Regulations so that we can introduce this new act swiftly and start making a difference.’

The Adoption Act 2021 received Royal Assent in October 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care has since been developing the underlying regulations, as well as ensuring that staff across all involved areas of government are prepared and trained ready for the new law coming into force.

If approved in June, the Isle of Man Adoption webpages, guidance leaflets and advice will be updated to reflect the new processes.