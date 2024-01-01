Department for Enterprise announces deal with award-winning production companies to produce new TT docuseries ‘The Greatest Race on Earth’

The Department for Enterprise, commercial rights owners of the Isle of Man TT Races, have announced a deal that will see world class production companies collaborate to produce a new premium docuseries ‘The Greatest Race on Earth’, showcasing the Isle of Man TT Races.

Filming is now underway by Box To Box Films, the multi-award-winning team behind the international phenomenon Drive To Survive, who will produce the series alongside Channing Tatum’s Free Association, Brad Pitt’s Plan B, Entertainment 360, and Jason Keller. Mediawan, one of the leading independent European studios, has also partnered with the group on the project.

To follow the docuseries, the producing group is also currently developing a screenplay for a major feature film package to take to market later this year.

Sarah Maltby MHK, Political Member with responsibility for Motorsport commented:

‘This is great news for the event and our Island, and we welcome the announcement having worked closely with the production team to make this a reality. Our Island is extremely proud of the TT Races and it is firmly part of our heritage and culture and every year we see thousands of visitors attend the event from across the globe. ‘This docuseries will provide the opportunity to share this unique story with the world and we have found perfect partners to help us do this and we are excited as to what the future holds.’

Isle of Man TT Races launched the TT Digital Broadcast Strategy in 2022, with the aim to increase awareness of the event and so far, has resulted in the TT audience to increase by 270% driven by year round, free-to-access digital content across a range of platforms including the TT’s own streaming service TT+.

Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, added:

‘This announcement is huge for both the TT Races and the Island itself. We’ve previously seen the successes of unscripted TT content through series like Between the Hedges and No Room for Error and it’s an honour that the TT will now be featured alongside leading sports docuseries globally. ‘Through our Broadcast Strategy, we’ve already seen significant growth in audience numbers and this docuseries and film will further offer the chance to remove geographical barriers and showcase the TT to a truly global audience. This level of visibility will bring wider benefits for the Isle of Man, including additional investment as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of the event itself, aligning to both our Department Plan and the Island Plan. 'The Department has been working closely behind the scenes with the team at Free Association on this project since their visit last year for the 2023 TT. 'Free Association principals Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan added: ‘We’re deeply honoured to be part of the creative dream team telling the story of this legendary event, and can’t wait to share it with audiences all across the globe. After attending the event last year, we’re delighted these two projects are turning into a reality with the docuseries set to film this year.’

The deal means the TT will be joining a hugely impressive list of leading sports docuseries including Drive to Survive (F1), Full Swing (PGA), Break Point (ATP & WTA), Tour De France: Unchained, and Six Nations: Full Contact – all made by Box To Box Films for Netflix.

A copy of the release issued by Channing Tatum's Free Association, Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, Entertainment 360, Jason Keller, Box to Box Films and Mediawan is available.