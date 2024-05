The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

006926V GAMOSO LIMITED

014808V SALBEI HOLDINGS LIMITED

019751V Atlant P.E Limited

019952V Engineered Holdings Limited

020402V Legend Holdings Limited

021287V Genipabu Aviation Limited

This 28 May 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.