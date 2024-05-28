Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 095649C C TRANSPORT PANAMAX LTD.
- 110463C RIVERWAY LIMITED
- 116045C LEVINSKY LIMITED
- 122081C SAVANNAH LAND PURCHASES LIMITED
- 123590C BOLSTERONE LIMITED
- 124673C PERSONAL CHOICE LIMITED
- 128749C CARTER MOON LIMITED
- 129002C XEAD AVIATION IOM LIMITED
- 130918C PIZZANISTA LIMITED
- 131122C INVESTICO EVENTS LIMITED
- 132670C CarterJevons Limited
- 133931C INTEGRA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED
- 134478C GWS Capital Holdings Limited
- 134507C Rhocus Holdings Limited
- 134714C Cefine Technologies Limited
This 28 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.