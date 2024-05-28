Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

095649C C TRANSPORT PANAMAX LTD.

110463C RIVERWAY LIMITED

116045C LEVINSKY LIMITED

122081C SAVANNAH LAND PURCHASES LIMITED

123590C BOLSTERONE LIMITED

124673C PERSONAL CHOICE LIMITED

128749C CARTER MOON LIMITED

129002C XEAD AVIATION IOM LIMITED

130918C PIZZANISTA LIMITED

131122C INVESTICO EVENTS LIMITED

132670C CarterJevons Limited

133931C INTEGRA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED

134478C GWS Capital Holdings Limited

134507C Rhocus Holdings Limited

134714C Cefine Technologies Limited

This 28 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.