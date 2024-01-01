New £2 Coin released ahead of TT 2024

The new commemorative coin for TT 2024 has been unveiled, depicting a rider passing the famous Creg-Ny-Baa pub on the course.

The £2 was designed and produced by Tower Mint who have been the Isle of Man Government’s currency partners since 2017.

Bill Henderson MHK, Currency Committee Chairman and Treasury Member, said:

‘I am pleased to unveil the TT coin for 2024, which showcases an iconic course location. I would like to thank our minting partners, Tower Mint who have once again produced a precision high quality produced coin and design.’

Sarah Maltby MHK, Political Member with responsibility for TT and Motorsport in the Department for Enterprise, said:

‘Commemorative coins are not just tokens of history; they're cherished keepsakes that connect us to moments, places and memories of significance. ‘This coin depicting a rider experiencing the thrill of the famous TT Mountain course encapsulates the essence of the event, revered worldwide for its legacy and thrill. ‘For fans who cherish the iconic event this coin is a tangible embodiment of their passion and a testament to the enduring spirit of the races, in a form that ensures wherever they may be in the world the spirit of the TT Races is always close to hand.’

The coin will be on sale at Isle of Man Post Office, Manx National Heritage, The Book Company and IoM Coins.

For more information, contact CoinsEnquiries.Treasury@gov.im.