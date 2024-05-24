Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

002702V ISHTARA CONSULTING LIMITED

009298V STEME LIMITED

009299V MAYSOME LIMITED

009389V STELLENT SERVICES CORPORATION (IRELAND) LIMITED

009390V KEARSLEY PROPERTIES LIMITED

010456V ASL ATHOS SHIPPING LIMITED

011191V LISHEEN NURSING CENTRE (IOM) UNLIMITED

011193V LISHEEN INVESTMENTS (IOM) LIMITED

012348V BSL THIRA SHIPPING LIMITED

012368V MEDITERRANEAN YACHT AGENTS LIMITED

013678V VORSPRUNG MANAGEMENT LIMITED

013896V BSL Roma Shipping Limited

016751V HSL Huey Shipping Limited

018389V SOUND INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

021070V KPMG Law (Isle of Man) Services Limited

021559V BallyV Limited

This 24 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.