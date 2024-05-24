Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 002702V ISHTARA CONSULTING LIMITED
- 009298V STEME LIMITED
- 009299V MAYSOME LIMITED
- 009389V STELLENT SERVICES CORPORATION (IRELAND) LIMITED
- 009390V KEARSLEY PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 010456V ASL ATHOS SHIPPING LIMITED
- 011191V LISHEEN NURSING CENTRE (IOM) UNLIMITED
- 011193V LISHEEN INVESTMENTS (IOM) LIMITED
- 012348V BSL THIRA SHIPPING LIMITED
- 012368V MEDITERRANEAN YACHT AGENTS LIMITED
- 013678V VORSPRUNG MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 013896V BSL Roma Shipping Limited
- 016751V HSL Huey Shipping Limited
- 018389V SOUND INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 021070V KPMG Law (Isle of Man) Services Limited
- 021559V BallyV Limited
This 24 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.