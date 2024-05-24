Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 054379C Life Pregnancy Care Service (I.O.M.) Limited
- 095311C MicroGaming Limited
- 103237C Dellcom Limited
- 109564C BROWN DOOR LIMITED
- 115636C WALBROOK (IOM) NOMINEES (NO.5) LIMITED
- 115691C WALBROOK (IOM) NOMINEES (NO.4) LIMITED
- 119809C BALLACOTTIER PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 121334C STYLE TILING LIMITED
- 125835C THE ART GALLERY LIMITED
- 127990C AURORA BEAUTY LIMITED
- 129229C CITY ROOFING LIMITED
- 129337C Facummy nit nis Ltd
- 129923C Atlantis Tankers Group (Isle of Man) Limited
- 135225C Doble Chiropractic Services Limited
- 135517C Avalon Consulting Limited
- 135596C Jessie's Childcare Limited
- 136529C OakGreen Limited
This 24 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.