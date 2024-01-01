Visit Isle of Man seeks a new Chair and Members for its Non-Executive Board

Visit Isle of Man (‘the Agency’) is welcoming expressions of interest for the positions of Non-Executive Chair and Non-Executive Agency Board Members to guide the strategic direction of its Non-Executive Board and enhance the development of the Island’s visitor economy.

The Agency, as outlined in its ten-year visitor economy strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’, has set ambitious headline targets to grow annual visitor numbers to 500,000 and achieve an annual economic contribution of £520m by 2032. To support these goals, Visit Isle of Man is seeking expressions of interest from individuals with relevant skills and a comparable growth mind-set.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

‘The visitor economy plays a fundamental role in the Isle of Man Government’s vision of creating a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Island. Visit Isle of Man’s purpose is to aid with this by promoting and developing the Isle of Man as a must-visit, year-round destination, showcasing its unique and diverse offering, and warm Manx hospitality. ‘Since my appointment in 2023, I have witnessed first-hand the Agency’s efforts to improve the Island’s tourism offerings, attract a diverse range of visitors, achieve a visitor spend of £183.2m, and initiate the development of a new Mountain Bike Trail, along with some exciting accommodation projects in the pipeline. I am optimistic about the continued growth and development of our tourism industry. ‘I would like to thank Ranald for his unwavering support and energy, leading the Agency since its formation in 2018. The new Chair will support driving the growth of the visitor economy, developing strategic direction alongside the Agency and its current Board, for which we are also seeking new additions. This is an exciting and pivotal time to join Visit Isle of Man, and we hope that by bringing in new perspectives and leadership from passionate and experienced individuals, we can further enhance the visitor economy, ensuring it continues to thrive and bring visitors from around the world to experience the magic of the Isle of Man.’

Ranald Caldwell, current Non-Executive Chair of Visit Isle of Man, added:

‘It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Visit Isle of Man during such a transformative period for our Island’s visitor economy. I am immensely proud of what the Agency has achieved and excited for its future, the future of the tourism industry and the hard-working businesses and workers that make up the visitor economy. As I step down after six years and explore new and complimentary opportunities within the remit of destination guardianship, I am confident that new leadership will continue to drive our ambitious goals forward. I encourage anyone with a passion for the Isle of Man and its tourism potential to join the Board and contribute to the ongoing success of our visitor economy.’

Visit Isle of Man is welcoming new individuals, both on and off-Island to apply. The full Terms of Reference for the Visit Isle of Man Non-Executive Board can be viewed on the Visit Isle of Man website.

The application form can be downloaded with completed applications emailed to Deborah Heather at Deborah.Heather@gov.im by close of play on Monday 3 June.