Financial Sanctions: Somalia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of three entries under the Somalia sanctions regime.

The Somalia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade and immigration sanctions for the purpose of giving effect to the Island’s obligations under United Nations Security Council Resolutions 733 (1992), 1844 (2008), 2036 (2012), 2498 (2019), 2551 (2020) and 2713 (2023) aimed at promoting the peace, stability and security of Somalia.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

TradeI

immigration

On 21 May 2024, the United Nations Security Council pursuant to resolution 2713 (2023) concerning Al-Shabaab updated the UN Sanctions list.

Addition

Three entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

ABDIKADIR, MOHAMED ABDIKADIR

Title: na Designation: Senior Al-Shabaab leader DOB: 1985 POB: Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: a) Abdukadir b) Abdukadir Mohamed Abdukadir c) Abdulkadir d) Abdulkadir Mohamed Abdulkadir e) Ikrima Nationality: a) Somalia b) Kenya Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: Somalia Listed on: 21 May 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26(b) of resolution 2662 (2022): (i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab and (iii) recruiting for, or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al-Shabaab or any cell, affiliate, splinter group or derivative thereof. UN Ref: SOi.023



MOHAMUD, MOHAMED

Title: na Designation: Previously in charge of Zakat; member of Shura of Al-Shabaab DOB: a) 1962 b) 1960 c) 1955 POB: Kismayo, Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: Mohamed Mire Nationality: Somalia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Jilib, Somalia b) Qunyo Barrow, Somalia Listed on: 21 May 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26 of resolution 2662 (2022): (a) having engaged in, or provided support for, acts that threatened the peace, security or stability of Somalia, including acts that threatened the peace and reconciliation process in Somalia, or threatened the Federal Government of Somalia or ATMIS by force; and (b)(i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab. UN Ref: SOi.024



MOHAMED, MOHAMED OMAR

Title: Wali Designation: Leader (Wali) of the Al-Shabaab group in Diinsor DOB: 1976 POB: Taflow Village, Berdaale District, Bay Region, Somalia Good quality a.k.a.: a) Ma’d Umurow b) Mohamed Omar Haji c) Mohamed Omar Ma’alin d) Mohamed Haji Omar Low quality a.k.a.: a) Mo’alin Nationality: Somalia Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Diinsor District, Bay Region, Somalia b) Buur Hakaba District, Bay Region, Somalia Listed on: 21 May 2024 Other information: Gender: Male. Listed pursuant to paragraph 26(b) of resolution 2662 (2022): (i) participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of Al-Shabaab; and (iii) recruiting for, or otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al-Shabaab or any cell, affiliate, splinter group or derivative thereof. UN Ref: SOi.025

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Al-Shabaab can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

The updated version of the UN Committee’s Sanctions List may be found at the UN Security Council webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Somalia and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.