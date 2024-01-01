Skills Strategy backed by Tynwald

A plan to address the Isle of Man’s current skills shortage and help build a secure, vibrant and sustainable future has been backed by Tynwald.

The Skills Strategy is a key part of the Government’s vision to deliver a strong and diverse economy and outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities for all.

The three-year plan sets out four goals, including identifying employer needs and strengthening the opportunities available to gain and develop skills in demand.

Sarah Maltby MHK, Political Member for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘As the skills landscape evolves, so must our workforce, to meet the needs of the economy. ‘This important strategy supports lifelong learners so they can access the right skills and qualifications to meet existing and future employers’ needs.’

The long-term plan has been developed by a cross-functional Skills Board, which includes government, business representatives and educational providers.

Peter Reid, the Board’s Independent Chair, said:

‘Businesses in a rapidly evolving environment are powered by the talent and dedication of employees. ‘The growth of the skills and workforce needed now, and in the future, are the foundation of building a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.’

The strategy outlines how a data-led approach will be used to identify skill gaps to help forecast future needs to support businesses and promote lifelong learning by developing new pathways.

Tackling the skills shortage is a Government priority as it aims to create and fill 5,000 new jobs by 2032.