Regional swimming pools report update published

An update about the future of regional swimming pools has been published on Tynwald’s Register of Business.

The follow up to the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s report into the affordability of regional pools becoming part of sports hubs, will be discussed in Tynwald next month.

It acknowledges that the DESC must continue to work collaboratively with the respective pool boards to determine how their facilities can be more cost-efficient, and support an element of standardisation through a co-created service level agreement.

The report recognises the pools’ importance to the island’s sporting community.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Isle of Man has an exceptional range of sporting facilities, which through close collaboration, provide opportunities for those trying to keep fit, right through to Olympians. ‘The Department is committed to getting more people, more active, more often – and to working with the regional pool boards to find the best way forward. ‘In recent months, we have also committed to design a sports facility and swimming pool as part of the new Castle Rushen High School development.’

The Department will provide a progress report to the Council of Ministers in September.