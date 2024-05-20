First assessment of Island housing needs published today

The Island's first Objective Assessment of Housing Need (OAHN) is published today (20 May 2024) by the Housing and Communities Board on behalf of the Council of Ministers.

The Chair of the Housing and Communities Board, David Ashford MHK, said:

'The Objective Assessment of Housing Need is the first of its kind for the Island and provides us with a guide on where the Housing and Communities Board needs to focus its efforts in terms of housing policy and future supply and demand. 'The completed assessment is the start of the journey. We must now take stock of its findings and take appropriate time to consider its implications and how we will meet the needs of our population, ensuring that everyone has a place that they can call home.'

The Board plans to consider and respond to the assessment by October this year. Tynwald members and the public now have the opportunity to read the OAHN findings.

On its formation the Board recognised that a comprehensive data-driven report on housing need for the Island was essential to inform its work, and to support Planning Policy with an evidence base for the Island's Strategic Plan.

The assessment collates and analyses data from a range of sources including Census statistics, social security numbers, and existing figures for both public sector and affordable housing. Data explores the influence of demographic shifts and trends to shape housing demand and supply for the Island. Analysis includes population projections, and the demand for housing across private residences and supported and affordable living.