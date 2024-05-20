Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 005446V AQUASEA LIMITED
- 008286V ARNIK LIMITED
- 008729V ADAMERE LIMITED
- 011257V MAINSAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 011368V BUSINESS GIANT INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 012115V BLUE COVE LIMITED
- 018768V Madia Limited
- 019149V GOODMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 019593V Pedera Limited
- 019799V Kopis Limited
- 019885V Shober Limited
- 019900V Dunfermline Retail Holdco Ltd
- 019901V Dunfermline Retail Ltd
This 20 May 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.