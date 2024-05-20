Declaration of Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

005446V AQUASEA LIMITED

008286V ARNIK LIMITED

008729V ADAMERE LIMITED

011257V MAINSAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED

011368V BUSINESS GIANT INVESTMENTS LIMITED

012115V BLUE COVE LIMITED

018768V Madia Limited

019149V GOODMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

019593V Pedera Limited

019799V Kopis Limited

019885V Shober Limited

019900V Dunfermline Retail Holdco Ltd

019901V Dunfermline Retail Ltd

This 20 May 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.