Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

066010C REDPOINT PR LIMITED

081166C West Voyage Reefer Company Limited

096912C PETROLEUM INDUSTRY ENGINEERING OVERSEAS LIMITED

105177C TOP CONSULTING LIMITED

120539C COCCINA LIMITED

124277C ABBEYTOWN LIMITED

129993C PARENT2PARENT

132754C TAPIIT SERVICES LIMITED

133536C RE-ESTABLISHMENT LIMITED

134321C Scribe Limited

134528C North Quay Festival Limited

This 20 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.