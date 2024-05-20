Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 066010C REDPOINT PR LIMITED
- 081166C West Voyage Reefer Company Limited
- 096912C PETROLEUM INDUSTRY ENGINEERING OVERSEAS LIMITED
- 105177C TOP CONSULTING LIMITED
- 120539C COCCINA LIMITED
- 124277C ABBEYTOWN LIMITED
- 129993C PARENT2PARENT
- 132754C TAPIIT SERVICES LIMITED
- 133536C RE-ESTABLISHMENT LIMITED
- 134321C Scribe Limited
- 134528C North Quay Festival Limited
This 20 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.