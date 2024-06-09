Children’s charity St Christopher’s (Isle of Man) gets full backing for streetwise initiative to keep young people safe this tt season

St Christopher’s have run their Streetwise initiative for 15 years with the aim of keeping the young people in their care safe during the temptations of TT week and to support them in making wiser choices.

This year for the first time, the charity will be supporting the wider community further and have expanded Streetwise to make the scheme available to all young people enjoying the event. This new chapter comes with the full backing of Manx Care, the Isle of Man Constabulary, the Mayor of Douglas and Douglas City Centre Management.

Each year there is a vast increase in visitors, some 30,000, who help to create a tremendous atmosphere for all to enjoy with additional events across the island. This can add to peer pressure for young people confronting them with risky choices as large crowds of people are enjoying themselves.

St Christopher’s will have a visible base on Douglas promenade in the main hub of the festivities. The area will be a safe space for all young people, were they can have access to fully vetted, trained and experienced staff, who can also liaise with additional agencies to ensure the welfare of those they support. The Streetwise team will be out and about in the prom area and be easily identifiable. Their aim is to build trust and confidence with young people and to provide support, advice and guidance for those who may find themselves in situations where they feel they need help.

Streetwise will operate daily from the 31 May through to 9 June 2024 from 4pm until 2am. To contact the team directly if you feel at risk or you have reason to believe a young person is in difficulty text or call +44 7624 404512.

Steve Taylor Head of Children’s Residential Services at St Christopher’s says

'We are proud to open up our Streetwise initiative to all children on the island and are proud to serve the community.'

Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare - Mayor of Douglas believes:

'Streetwise really is a wonderful initiative which helps and invests in young people when they need it most. The positive impact the scheme has had on children and young people really is clear and, as Mayor of the City of Douglas, I fully endorse the collaborative relationship it has developed between a number of agencies.'

Oliver Cheshire - City Centre Manager Douglas Council states:

'We are proud to partner with St Christopher’s which player an integral role in supporting our young people and their families. It is invaluable for them to know that they can call upon support should they require and we look forward to working together with all involved during what will hopefully be an enjoyable fortnight.'

Julie Gibney - Assistant Director - Children and Families Social Work, Manx Care summarises: