Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions regime.

The ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 (“the Regulations”), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. They put in place measures to ensure compliance with United Nations obligations (namely Security Council Resolution 2368).

Those persons who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

asset freeze

trade

On 17 May 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

The ‘Title’ and ‘Name 1’ fields have been amended in the following entry on non HTML/PDF versions of the Consolidated List. No material changes have been made to the Consolidated List in HTML or PDF format for the following entry -

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

SAHIRON, Radulan

DOB: (1) --/--/1955. (2) --/--/1952. POB: Kaunayan, Patikul, Jolo Island, Philippines Good quality a.k.a: (1) SAHIRON, Radullan (2) SAHIRUN, Radulan (3) SAJIRUN, Radulan Low quality a.k.a: PUTOL, Commander Nationality: Philippines Address: Sulu region, Philippines. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):AQD0290. (UN Ref):QDi.208. Physical description: eye colour: black; hair colour: gray; height: 5 feet 6 inches – 168 cm; weight: 140 pounds – 64 kg; build: slight; right arm is amputated above his elbow. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 8 Jun. 2010. Wanted by the Philippines authorities for terrorist offences and by authorities of the United States of America for involvement in the kidnapping of its national. Listed on: 07/12/2005 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 06/12/2005 Last Updated: [31/12/2020] 17/05/2024 Group ID: 8788.

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless:



You have a legal exemption





You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.