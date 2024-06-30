Bus service consultation to inform wider Transport Strategy

How bus services are delivered and funded is the subject of a six-week public consultation that's launched today.

Feedback will support a review into the overall provision of bus travel in the Isle of Man, leading to a new operating model.

A Bus Strategy will also be created in line with a wider Transport Strategy, to be delivered as a commitment within Our Island Plan.

A key focus of the consultation is around cost and the level of subsidy provided by the Island’s taxpayers.

Paying passengers currently contribute 48% towards operating costs, with the remainder being supplied through an annual subvention. The subvention currently stands at around £5.8 million a year, rising to £8m when taking in account capital costs such as spending on new buses and supporting infrastructure.

The consultation asks for people’s views on whether the level of subvention is appropriate for the Island’s needs and the role the bus service plays through promoting and enabling social inclusion.

Views are also invited on accessibility and environmental issues, the scope of activities undertaken by Bus Vannin and the possibility of altering routes to make them more cost effective.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

‘The Isle of Man has a bus service to be proud of and it’s crucial that reviews of this type are undertaken periodically to ensure we understand what our community expects the team to deliver. The level of subvention required to sustain current service levels is high and rising – this consultation is designed to inform the development of services by presenting information, setting the scene and inviting people to tell us what they want to see.’

The consultation document is available to view on the Government website and may also be downloaded electronically from the Consultation Hub.

Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to doiconsultation@gov.im or by post to Bus Consultation, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal Building, Douglas IM1 2RF.

The process will run for six weeks and conclude on 30 June 2024.