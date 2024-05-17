Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

001898V CASSIOPIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

006922V PARLAR LIMITED

006923V PALLEY LIMITED

016685V NEW WAVERLEY 14 LIMITED

018896V Blue Tiger Marine Ltd

019893V Wagyu Worldwide (Holdings) Limited

020982V XCO LIMITED

021385V Soteria Holdings Limited

This 17 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.