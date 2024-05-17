Applications for Dissolution - 2006 Act Companies

The Companies Act 2006
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 190(3)
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 001898V CASSIOPIA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
- 006922V PARLAR LIMITED
- 006923V PALLEY LIMITED
- 016685V NEW WAVERLEY 14 LIMITED
- 018896V Blue Tiger Marine Ltd
- 019893V Wagyu Worldwide (Holdings) Limited
- 020982V XCO LIMITED
- 021385V Soteria Holdings Limited
This 17 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.