Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.

067854C Joslyn

084891C Shylock Limited

108076C KINDIA NAVIGATION LIMITED

108898C CASTOR NAVIGATION LIMITED

109103C WADLEY PROPERTIES LIMITED

114040C TARLAY LIMITED

122021C JUPETRA LIMITED

122308C L J K LIMITED

127564C SOUTH COAST PROPERTIES LIMITED

131330C WoW Events Limited

134704C Maintenance Mann Limited

134749C Recharge Energy Limited

135186C Moni Box (Isle of Man) Limited

136216C Nights & Weekends Limited

136350C SpearPoint Limited

136805C Soteria Group (IOM) Limited

This 17 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.