Application for Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless written objection is made to The Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Department for Enterprise may dissolve the companies.
- 067854C Joslyn
- 084891C Shylock Limited
- 108076C KINDIA NAVIGATION LIMITED
- 108898C CASTOR NAVIGATION LIMITED
- 109103C WADLEY PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 114040C TARLAY LIMITED
- 122021C JUPETRA LIMITED
- 122308C L J K LIMITED
- 127564C SOUTH COAST PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 131330C WoW Events Limited
- 134704C Maintenance Mann Limited
- 134749C Recharge Energy Limited
- 135186C Moni Box (Isle of Man) Limited
- 136216C Nights & Weekends Limited
- 136350C SpearPoint Limited
- 136805C Soteria Group (IOM) Limited
This 17 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.