Household radon survey launched on Isle of Man

Two thousand households will be invited to take part in a radon survey next week.

The project will provide valuable data on the potential for exposure to the naturally occurring radioactive gas, which is found in all buildings. The amount in buildings depends on the ground on which they’re built, construction methods and how they are used.

The Government project is part of a legal obligation to limit people’s exposure to any form of radiation following updated health and safety legislation.

Invitations will be sent to addresses at random but there is no obligation for the occupier to take part. Those that agree to participate will be asked to place two small coaster sized detectors in their home for three months, before returning them for analysis. If a high reading is identified, advice will be given on how the radon level can be reduced.

The confidential results will be used to create the Isle of Man’s first radon map. Radon maps are already available in other parts of the British Isles.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘We’re asking people to help us develop a clear overview and once the map has been developed, the Government can look to address the findings.’

The project is being carried out by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which has already tested all Isle of Man schools.

Tracy Gooding, Radon Group Leader at the UKHSA, said:

‘We are keen for people to take up the offer of a free test. It is really straight forward and will show whether you should take action to protect you and your family, and contribute to the island’s first radon map.’

More information is available on the Government website.