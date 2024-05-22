Maternity Unit to host celebration event for on-Island mothers

Women who have given birth on-Island are invited to join the Midwifery Team for a celebration event on the 22 May 2024. This event was chosen by the team in lieu of International Day of the Midwife, which is celebrated on the 05 May each year.

The event will take place between 2pm to 4pm at Keyll Darree on the Noble’s Site and will be an opportunity to learn about the Island’s maternity services over the last 100 years and light refreshments will be provided.

All ages are welcome, however, the team are particularly keen to hear from older mothers and about their experiences and how they compare to those of today.

The team will also be burying a time-capsule on the same day which contains photographs of the current teams and wards, along with the statistics from April 2024 and other documents including pay structures, charts and descriptions of job roles, with the aim of it being dug up again in 2044.

The pod will buried in the outdoor quadrant that is overlooked by the Maternity Ward at Noble’s Hospital and marked by Sammie Stork – a decoration that has been fondly part of the Jane Crookall Maternity Department team since its original establishment.

Regan Baggley, Senior Midwife, commented: