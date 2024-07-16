More time to register for the Area Plan North and West Public Inquiry

The independent Planning Inspector appointed to conduct the Area Plan for the North and West public inquiry has extended the registration deadline.

Anyone who wants to participate in the inquiry now has until 5pm this Friday, 17 May to register. The original deadline was 10 May.

The deadline to submit written representations and position statements has also been extended from 5pm on Friday 21 June to 5pm 28 June. The inquiry is scheduled to start on Tuesday 16 July 2024.

More details of the Inspector’s decision are available online.

All are welcome to attend the inquiry and listen to discussions. Those who wish to present their written or oral representations or objections must register. An online form is available. Hard copy registration forms can be supplied by telephoning +44 1624 685204.

Since the Draft Plan was published in June 2022, a number of additional, potential development sites for housing and other uses have been identified by the Cabinet Office based on the site submissions made by a mixture of developers, landowners and Local Authorities. Proposed changes have been collated and put forward by the Cabinet Office planning policy team with documents available since 22 March.

Anyone with an interest in the Draft Plan is encouraged to attend the inquiry.

