The Companies Act 2006

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(9) of The Companies Act 2006

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

011987V SECOND GENERATION LIMITED

015741V EBRAIN 6 LIMITED

016563V ARDBERRY2 LIMITED

019142V GAMES FOUNDRY LIMITED

019678V INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING CONSULTANTS LIMITED

This 13 May 2024 - Edward Clague, Registrar General.