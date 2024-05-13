Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931

In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.

111117C CROWMARSH LIMITED

129429C KITLING LIMITED

129430C BBN PROPERTIES LIMITED

130605C STARDUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED

131203C DARENTBRIDGE LIMITED

132274C KINGAVON LIMITED

134272C Sliding Doors Limited

135600C Loud House Consultancy Limited

136564C Varam Technology Solutions Limited

This 13 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.