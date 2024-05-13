Declaration of Dissolution – 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(10) of The Companies Act 1931
In accordance with the above section, the Department for Enterprise hereby declares that the below companies are dissolved.
- 111117C CROWMARSH LIMITED
- 129429C KITLING LIMITED
- 129430C BBN PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 130605C STARDUST MANAGEMENT LIMITED
- 131203C DARENTBRIDGE LIMITED
- 132274C KINGAVON LIMITED
- 134272C Sliding Doors Limited
- 135600C Loud House Consultancy Limited
- 136564C Varam Technology Solutions Limited
This 13 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.