Isle of Man unveils sports for 2029 Island Games

The Isle of Man has announced the sports that will make up the 2029 Island Games.

It is expected that the International Island Games Committee (IIGA) will confirm the Isle of Man as the official host in July, having made it the preferred bidder.

The Isle of Man hosted the first ever Games in 1985 and it has since grown to become an established international event, considered a ‘mini-Olympics for islanders’. If successful, the Manx Games could attract 4,000 people from 23 islands and generate around £3.5m.

As part of the process, the Isle of Man’s Organising Committee was required to select the sports that will make up the Games. Their decision was based on criteria including the number of female competitors, environmental impact and cost. In a drive to deliver a sustainable Games, the majority of sports will be contested in and around Douglas.

If successful, the 14 sports that will make up the 2029 Island Games are: archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, squash, swimming, table, tennis-tennis, triathlon and volleyball.

The Isle of Man Government has already pledged to improve some sports facilities, including the athletics track at the National Sports Centre, if the bid is confirmed.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘We are very excited that the Games could return to its spiritual home, with the potential to see thousands of people flock to the island and compete in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. ‘There is no doubt that an Island Games on Manx soil would inspire the next generation to start a lifelong love of sport and all the advantages that brings to their health and well-being.’

The IIGA are expected to confirm the Manx bid at their AGM in Orkney this July.