Isle of Man Ferry Terminal will welcome first passengers after TT 2024

The first sailing to the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool will take place after TT fortnight.

The decision has been taken to ensure a smooth transition to the new facility and avoiding the Isle of Man’s busiest and most critical time of year for the tourism industry.

Berthing trials, which began in late March, will continue to take place over the coming weeks. The trials are a mandatory safety procedure and enable the Steam Packet Company’s captains to become accustomed to the new berth at varying states of tide, river and weather conditions.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

‘Ensuring the safety of passengers by enabling the captains to become familiar with the demands of the new berth is of the utmost importance, and it’s therefore vital that the operational requirements of the Steam Packet and its staff are taken into full consideration. Planning the first sailing after this year’s TT festival is the correct decision in the interests of continuity and passenger safety while staff become accustomed to new surroundings and procedures.’

Steam Packet Managing Director Brian Thomson said: