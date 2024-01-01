Graduates get Nightingale badges in lieu of International Nurses Day

Eleven pre-registration and eight post-registration nurses attended a badge ceremony at Keyll Darree Lecture Theatre earlier today, Friday 10 May, in recognition of completing nursing school.

The ceremony symbolises an official welcome and acceptance into the profession and the pin identifies where the nurse completed their education and provides a sense of pride.

The nursing pin (as we know it now) was introduced by The Nightingale School of Nursing at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London, as Florence Nightingale stressed the importance of official nursing and recognition. Each school now has their own derivative, with the Keyll Darree School of Health choosing to feature Florence Nightingale’s oil lamp and the Manx triskelion.

International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May each year and recognises nurses around the world and celebrates their contributions to the nursing profession.

Paul Irving, Director of Education and Head of School, commented: