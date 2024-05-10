Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004
List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution
Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931
The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.
- 091111C PORTHILLY LIMITED
- 093607C GLASSPERA LIMITED
- 105385C RANGEMOOR PROPERTIES LIMITED
- 122830C ELLAN VANNIN HEALTH LIMITED
- 127879C SHARPE FOCUS LIMITED
- 128009C ZKRAM INVESTMENTS 2 LIMITED
- 134512C AIRPORT TAXIS ISLE OF MAN LIMITED
- 135036C ARGON TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
- 135770C 135770C LIMITED
- 136229C MDS Services Limited
- 136624C LPL Holdings (IOM) Limited
- 136639C Lightning Solutions Limited
- 136662C Lightning Services Limited
- 136727C Infinite Innovation Limited
- 136810C Soteria (IOM) Limited
- 136811C Soteria Services Limited
- 136812C Soteria Solutions Limited
This 10 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.