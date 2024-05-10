Declaration of Dissolution - 1931 Act Companies

The Companies Acts 1931 to 2004

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 273a(3)(A) of The Companies Act 1931

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar) hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 273A of the Companies Act 1931. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar General within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar General may dissolve the companies.

091111C PORTHILLY LIMITED

093607C GLASSPERA LIMITED

105385C RANGEMOOR PROPERTIES LIMITED

122830C ELLAN VANNIN HEALTH LIMITED

127879C SHARPE FOCUS LIMITED

128009C ZKRAM INVESTMENTS 2 LIMITED

134512C AIRPORT TAXIS ISLE OF MAN LIMITED

135036C ARGON TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

135770C 135770C LIMITED

136229C MDS Services Limited

136624C LPL Holdings (IOM) Limited

136639C Lightning Solutions Limited

136662C Lightning Services Limited

136727C Infinite Innovation Limited

136810C Soteria (IOM) Limited

136811C Soteria Services Limited

136812C Soteria Solutions Limited

This 10 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.