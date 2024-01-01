Children take centre stage for Island’s largest multi-sport event

Hundreds of children will descend upon the National Sports Centre for the Island’s largest multi-sport event on Saturday.

Participants have been training hard ahead of the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games, which brings together children and qualified coaches from all over the Island to learn new sports, including hockey, football and a multi-sport offering for children with additional needs.

Those taking part have experienced the benefits of regular exercise and made new friends.

The programme also promotes the importance of team work and other life skills, whilst encouraging young people to continue with sport after the event by joining community clubs. Run by Manx Sport and Recreation and many dedicated volunteers, hours of preparation since the start of the year will culminate in an action-packed day of competition.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture, said:

“With more than 1,100 children in attendance, it’s the biggest event of its kind on the Island and it’s great to see so many young people getting involved. “Lifelong learning and sustainability are key objectives in our Island Plan, and the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games is a shining example of what the Island’s community is capable of.”

Tony Keating, Chairman of Sporting Club, said:

“The Manx Youth Games is a fantastic community event and we are looking forward to being involved for many years to come. It remains a very important part of sporting development on the island. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Scheinberg Family for continuing with their financial donation for another three years which has enabled us to fund the Manx Youth Games.”

A number of sustainable solutions will also be included to reduce plastic waste.