Applications for Dissolution – 2006 Act Companies

Friday, 10 May 2024

The Companies Act 2006

List of Companies that have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution

Pursuant to Section 190(3)

The Registrar General in his capacity of Registrar of Companies (The Registrar), hereby gives Notice that the below companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act 2006. Unless a written objection is made to The Registrar within one month of the date of publication of this notice, The Registrar may dissolve the companies.

  • 015378V ATG HOUSE LIMITED
  • 021304V INFINITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

This 10 May 2024 – Edward Clague, Registrar General.

