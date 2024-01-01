Get involved in biodiversity conservation efforts

A significant step has been made in the Island’s commitment to nature conservation, with the launch of the first set of Biodiversity Action Plans (“BAPs”).



The Island is a stronghold for some key and charismatic species such as chough and hen harrier, which have healthy populations, but others are under threat.

On average, seven species of wildflower are going extinct on the Island every decade and the numbers of Blue Tits, Great Tits and Robins have all declined in Manx gardens since 2000.



The BAPs form an agreed list of priorities which aim to help protect and preserve key habitats and species. They determine where resources can be best placed and the actions needed to make a positive difference. The plans also raise awareness of the unique issues and challenges facing ecosystems.

The BAPs aim to safeguard the island's unique plants, fungi, animals, and natural habitats. They have been created by technical specialists from nature conservation groups and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.



Ken Milne, Director of Environment, said:

‘We are fortunate that much of the Island’s semi-natural habitat is in Government ownership. By managing it better to protect the various plants and animals, we can help biodiversity thrive and contribute to meeting our targets in the uplands, however lowland habitats are at most risk and need attention. Conserving rare species effectively means using proven strategies, based on evidence. This requires data from studies done on the Island or similar areas. Conservation efforts could involve protection, guidance or incentives for managing habitats or controlling invasive species.’

