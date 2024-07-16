Further call to register to participate in the North and West Area Plan public inquiry

A simplified online form has been launched for people to register to participate in the public inquiry for the Draft Area Plan for the North and West.

All are welcome to attend the inquiry and listen to discussions. Those who wish to present their written or oral representations or objections must register by 5pm on Friday 10 May. The deadline to submit written representations or position statements is 5pm Friday 21 June.

The inquiry will be led by an independent Planning Inspector and is scheduled to start on Tuesday 16 July 2024.

Since the Draft Plan was published in June 2022, a number of additional, potential development sites for housing and other uses have been identified by the Cabinet Office based on the site submissions made by a mixture of developers, landowners and Local Authorities. Proposed changes have been collated and put forward by the Cabinet Office planning policy team with documents available since 22 March.

Anyone with an interest in the Draft Plan is encouraged to attend the inquiry.

More information: