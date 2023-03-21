Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Russia sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Sanctions) Regulations 2024 ('the Regulations'), which are made under the Sanctions Act 2024. This regime imposes financial, trade, aircraft, shipping and immigration sanctions for the purposes of encouraging Russia to cease actions which destabilise Ukraine, or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.

Individuals and entities who are designated under this regime are included on the UK sanctions list.

Types of sanctions applicable under this regime:

Asset freeze

Other financial and investment restrictions

Trade

Immigration

Aircraft

Ships

On 8 May 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK sanctions list. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

One entry has been amended on the Consolidated List and are still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions.

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

GUTSERIEV, Said Mikhailovich

Name (non-Latin script): ГУЦЕРИЕВ, Саид Михайлович

DOB: 18/04/1988. POB: Grozny, Russia Nationality: (1) Russia (2) United Kingdom Address: London, United Kingdom. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS1479. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Said GUTSERIEV is and has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director (whether executive or non-executive), or equivalent, and owning or controlling directly or indirectly (within the meaning of regulation 7), of PJSC SFI, an entity carrying on business in the Russian financial services sector, a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia.] Said Mikhailovich GUTSERIEV is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) Said GUTSERIEV has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working as a director (whether executive or non-executive), or other manager or equivalent, of PJSC SFI, JSC ForteInvest, JSC NK Neftisa and PJSC RussNeft, entities carrying on business in the Russian financial services and energy and extractive sectors, which are sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. (2) Said GUTSERIEV is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by owning or controlling directly or indirectly (within the meaning of regulation 7), PJSC SFI, an entity carrying on business in the Russian financial services sector, which is a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Russia. The trust services sanctions were imposed on 21/03/2023. (Gender): Male Listed on: 29/06/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 29/06/2022 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 08/05/2024 Group ID: 15418

What you must do

If you suspect a person or entity is a match to a person or entity included in the UK Sanctions List, and you hold or otherwise deal with funds or economic resources of that person:

You must freeze the assets immediately



You must review the information you hold for that person against the UK Sanctions List to ensure you do not have a false positive identification



Do not deal with those assets or make them available to, or for the benefit of the designated person unless: You have a legal exemption

You have a licence



You must report the frozen assets to the FIU.

If you have a suspicion or knowledge that there has been a breach of sanctions law, or any attempted transactions that you have blocked, report your suspicions to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Note: determining if a customer is on the UK Sanctions List includes whether any corporate entity is owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by a person on the UK Sanctions List.

Further guidance on false positives and delistings and what to do can be found in the Financial Sanctions General Guidance page.

Further Information

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Russia sanctions can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further information on the sanctions regime related to Russia and other sanctions related guidance can be found on the Sanctions and Export Control website on the Sanctions Guidance page.

Contact details for enquiries

If you require any further information or guidance, please contact the Sanctions Team on:

Telephone: +44 1624 648109

Email: sanctions@gov.im

Please note: We are unable to provide legal advice. You may need to seek independent legal advice.